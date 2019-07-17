Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.36%

South Korean stocks were down on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key rate for the first time in over a decade.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-21 points, or point-36 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-17-point-34.



It's the lowest closing figure for Korea's main bourse since January fourth.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-92 points, or one-point-26 percent, to close at 622-point-26.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188-point-five won.