Major S. Korean Airlines to Downsize Services to Japan Following Demand Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean airlines are downsizing their flight services to Japan amid the prolonged trade spat between the two countries.Korean Air said on Thursday that its planes bound for Sapporo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya will be replaced by smaller aircraft from mid-August.The change is expected to reduce the number of maximum passengers Korean Air carries between South Korea and Japan to around two-thousand a week.A company official said the decision reflects a recent drop in demand amid heightened tension between the two countries, coupled with long-term restructuring responses to competition.The country’s second largest carrier, Asiana Airlines, also plans to downscale passenger aircraft flying to Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa from mid-September.