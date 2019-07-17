International Semiconductor Association Warns of Follow-up Action over Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

An international association of semiconductor producers says it's ready to take necessary measures if the conflict deepens between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan’s trade restrictions.The warning was posted on the Web site of Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International(SEMI) this week. In it, Mike Russo, the association's vice president of global industry advocacy, said following Japan’s export curbs, SEMI started to assess the potential risks to member companies, including those in South Korea and Japan.Also noting that SEMI conveyed its concerns to trade officials in South Korea and Japan, he said the organization is prepared to take action in accordance with its guidelines called Global Trade Principles.SEMI has around two-thousand member firms around the world, including U.S. tech firms such as Intel and Qualcomm, and major South Korean chip producers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.Earlier, SEMI sent a letter to U.S. industry associations and trade authorities in South Korea and Japan and defined the Japanese trade restrictions on South Korea as an opaque and unilateral policy change.Since early July, Japan has enforced stricter regulations on the export of high-tech materials to South Korea, which are used to make semiconductor products.