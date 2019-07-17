International S. Korean Lawmakers Meet Japanese Opposition Leader over Japan's Trade Curbs

A South Korean parliamentary delegation has met with Japan’s opposition party leader to voice their opposition to Tokyo's trade restrictions on Seoul.



The delegation, consisting of lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties, met with Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, in Tokyo on Thursday.



They expressed regret over Japan's export curbs, saying economic reprisals over historical issues are disrupting the free trade system, and urged Japan to retract the measures swiftly.



Representative Yoon Sang-hyun of the South Korean main opposition Liberty Korea Party said if Japan moves ahead with the planned exclusion of South Korea from its whitelist of preferential trade partners, it could threaten their trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and that Seoul-Tokyo relations could spiral out of control.



Tamaki said that it is not desirable for the two neighboring countries’ relations to get worse, adding his party will advise the Japanese government so that it will take a level-headed approach.