Inter-Korea

S. Korea Maintains N. Korea Fired Missiles, not Multiple Rocket System

Write: 2019-08-01 18:37:31Update: 2019-08-01 19:09:33

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military maintains North Korea fired ballistic missiles in its latest launch, after Pyongyang claimed they were launch-guided rocket systems. 

In a statement Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said there's no change in joint intelligence authorities assessment with the U.S. that the two projectiles were new types of short-range ballistic missiles. 

Earlier in the day, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test firing Wednesday of a "new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system”, releasing a photo capturing the moment the projectile was launched. 

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is analyzing the photo.
