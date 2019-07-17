S. Korea Maintains N. Korea Fired Missiles, not Multiple Rocket System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military maintains North Korea fired ballistic missiles in its latest launch, after Pyongyang claimed they were launch-guided rocket systems.In a statement Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said there's no change in joint intelligence authorities assessment with the U.S. that the two projectiles were new types of short-range ballistic missiles.Earlier in the day, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test firing Wednesday of a "new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system”, releasing a photo capturing the moment the projectile was launched.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is analyzing the photo.