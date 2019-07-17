Politics S. Korean Civic Groups Urge Seoul not to Send Troop Deployment to Strait of Hormuz

Two South Korean civic groups held a joint press conference Thursday to call on the South Korean government to refuse Washington’s request to send a troop deployment to the Strait of Hormuz.



The groups referred to an earlier local media report that said the government had decided to send the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to the region amid tensions between Iran and the West, which Seoul later denied.



The groups warned the deployment of the Cheonghae unit could lead to a more dangerous and larger-scale deployment of South Korean forces and called on the government to immediately stop any related discussions.



Blaming the U.S. government’s unilateral measures to sanction Iran for the crisis in the region, the groups said a deployment in support of U.S. military threats is not compatible with the South Korean military’s mandate to contribute to international peace.