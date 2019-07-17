Asian Church Groups Voice against Violent Crackdown on Hong Kong Protesters

Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of protestant churches in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong is calling on the Hong Kong government to immediately stop the use of violence on its own citizens.In a statement Thursday, the alliance expressed “deep concerns” over the Hong Kong police’s “unnecessary violence” against demonstrators.Saying history has witnessed painful endings to crackdowns on citizens’ just demands, they also demanded the Hong Kong government immediately retract a controversial extradition bill and come up with a democratic system to elect the island’s leaders.The alliance consists of the National Council of Churches in Korea(NCCK), National Christian Council in Japan(NCCJ), Presbyterian churches in Taiwan and the Hong Kong Christian Council.