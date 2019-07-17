S. Korean Intel Chief Against Scrapping Info Deal with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of South Korea’s intelligence agency has warned that Seoul needs to be prudent in using a military information sharing deal with Tokyo as leverage in its conflict over Japan’s trade restrictions.National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon expressed on Thursday his disapproval to the possibility of scrapping the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) while speaking before the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.He argued the agreement carries both practical and symbolical importance for South Korea. Earlier in the day, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it may consider revoking the deal depending on Japan’s attitude.Asked about moves to resume denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, Suh said the two sides are likely to hold working-level talks this month.South Korea and Japan signed the GSOMIA in November 2016, compelled in part by North Korea’s rapid advancement of nuclear and conventional arms capabilities. August 24 marks the deadline to express an intent to abrogate it.