JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Short-range Projectiles

The South Korean military said that North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast early Friday morning.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea.The JCS said the military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.Last week, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, saying it sent a "solemn" warning to South Korea over its planned military exercises with the United States this month.On Wednesday, North Korea fired what the JCS called two similar missiles.The North's state-run media, however, disputed the assessment, saying it had tested a new rocket launch system and released photos that appear to suggest Wednesday's projectiles were rockets.