Britain, France, Germany Condemn N. Korea Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting in New York on Thursday to discuss recent missile launches by North Korea.Britain, France and Germany, which called for the meeting, condemned the North's ballistic missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions in a joint statement.British Ambassador to the U.N. Karen Pierce told reporters that the three nations urge North Korea to take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States.The ambassador added that international sanctions need to remain in place and be fully enforced until North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are dismantled. She then stressed it's vital that the Security Council shows unity in upholding resolutions.Pierce also said that serious efforts by North Korea to reengage diplomatically and to make progress on denuclearization are the best way to guarantee security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as a brighter future for the North Korean people.