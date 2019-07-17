Trump Says 'No Problem' with N. Korea Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests.Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House shortly after the regime conducted its third set of weapons tests in just over a week.Dismissing a question about whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was "testing him," Trump said "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."The U.S. president also suggested that the projectiles do not obstruct denuclearization talks, adding that such weapons were "never discussed" and that "what we talked about is nuclear."Trump similarly downplayed North Korean projectile launches in May as his administration seeks to re-establish working-level denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.