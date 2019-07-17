US Says Aware of N. Korea 'Missile Launches'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that the United States is aware of North Korea's latest projectile launches and is closely consulting with South Korea and Japan.The official told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the U.S. is aware of public reports of "additional missile launches" from North Korea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast early Friday Korea time, its third set of launches in just over a week.North Korea fired what the JCS called two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, as well as last Thursday.