NHK: N. Korea's Projectiles Didn't Reach Japan's Waters

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said Friday that projectiles launched by North Korea earlier in the morning did not fall into its territorial waters or within its exclusive economic zone.According to Japan's NHK on Friday, Tokyo said the weapons provocations do not immediately affect the security of the country.A senior official at Japan's Defense Ministry reportedly told NHK that North Korea fired multiple projectiles at around 3 a.m.The ministry held an emergency meeting soon after the launches to analyze of the projectiles.