Assembly Likely to Hold Plenary Session Friday Afternoon

The National Assembly is likely to hold a plenary session on Friday afternoon to handle a supplementary budget bill and a resolution condemning Japan's trade restrictions.Rival political parties managed to agree on the size of the long-pending budget bill early on Friday following overnight negotiations and were expected to hold a plenary session on Friday morning to pass the bill.However, the session was pushed back again due to disagreements on the specifics of the extra budget.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party notified their lawmakers on Friday morning that the plenary session set for 9 a.m. has been postponed until the afternoon.The rival parties earlier agreed to reduce the extra budget to five-point-83 trillion won, down from the six-point-seven trillion won originally requested by the government in April.Lawmakers also agreed to cut the size of the issuance of government bonds by 300 billion won.But the DP and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party have yet to reach agreement on projects to be affected by the reductions.