Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Set to Meet in Thailand

Photo : KBS News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to meet in Thailand on Friday as Tokyo is expected to take additional trade restrictions on Seoul.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Mike Pompeo and Taro Kono -- plan to hold talks at 6:30 p.m. in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum.Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Secretary Pompeo is also scheduled to meet individually with Kono and then Kang.The meetings are likely to come after Tokyo holds a Cabinet meeting to finalize a decision to drop Seoul from a "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in trade with Japan.In the planned talks, Pompeo is expected to express concerns over the intensifying trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo and to encourage the two U.S. allies to resolve their issues.