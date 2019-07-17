President to Convene Cabinet Meeting Over Japan's Whitelist Exclusion

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office will hold a Cabinet meeting following Japan's removal of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.According to officials from the top office and the government on Friday, South Korea's position over Japan's additional export restrictions and countermeasures will be discussed at the meetingPresident Moon Jae-in will use the forum to send a direct message to Tokyo regarding its latest move, which will be broadcast live.The Cabinet meeting precedes a meeting of related ministries to be presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday.The presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party will hold a meeting on Sunday.The three sides will convene to discuss policy measures and legislation to increase domestic production of key materials, components and equipment that Seoul heavily relies on Japan for.Tokyo maintains the delisting, as well as previous export controls introduced on July 4, are due to security concerns. Seoul believes, however, the trade curbs are retaliatory measures in response to court rulings in favor of victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.