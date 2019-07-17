JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Projectiles Friday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. on Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said.According to the JCS, both short-range projectiles flew around 220 kilometers at an altitude of about 25 kilometers, with a maximum speed detected at Mach six-point-nine.The JCS said that it is monitoring the situation for additional launches by North Korea and maintaining a readiness posture.A meeting was held at the presidential office's crisis management center on Friday morning presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon were also in attendance.The top office said that South Korea and the U.S. noted that the projectiles appeared to share similar characteristics with those fired on Wednesday.Though the allies believe Wednesday's projectiles are likely to be a new kind of short-range ballistic missile(SRBM), additional analysis is being carried out after North Korea released images suggesting it may have test-fired rockets, not SRBMs, on Wednesday.