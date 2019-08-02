Top Office Vows 'Stern Response' to Tokyo's Whitelist Decision

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has expressed deep regret over Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures and vowed to "sternly respond" to what it calls an "unfair" move.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters on Friday that the South Korean government had continuously expressed intent to address the latest issue through diplomatic consultations and dialogue.Ko said President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency Cabinet meeting where he will unveil his stance on Tokyo’s decision and that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will hold a joint news briefing with other ministers on the matter.Ko added that the top office will set up a task force and a situation team to tackle South Korea’s removal from the whitelist and swiftly address related issues.The situation team, which will be led by Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Sang-jo, will comprehensively evaluate the situation and plan follow-up measures accordingly.The task force, to be headed by presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young, will be in charge of working-level affairs.