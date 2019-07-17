Seko: S. Korea's Removal from Japan's Whitelist Will Not Affect Bilateral Ties

Photo : KBS News

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko says Tokyo’s decision to exclude South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trading partners will not affect Seoul-Tokyo relations.Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Seko said the latest decision, which will go into effect August 28, was made to better manage Japan’s exports to South Korea.He stressed that Tokyo had simply adjusted its treatment in export procedures for South Korea to a level commensurate with other Asian countries.Seko pointed to the fact that Taiwan and countries in Southeast Asia are not on the whitelist and are subject to strict export management, yet nonetheless enjoy strong economic relations with Japan.According to the minister, Tokyo received some 40-thousand-600 public opinions on removing South Korea from the whitelist and 95 percent of those views supported the revision while only one percent opposed it.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also held a news conference on Friday and emphasized that the latest move will not affect the global supply of semiconductors.He also said the exclusion is not aimed at affecting Seoul-Tokyo ties and stressed that it is important for Seoul and Tokyo to continue discussions on pending issues.