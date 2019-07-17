S. Korea, US Start Renovation of THAAD Battery Lodgings

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry and U.S. Forces Korea started renovating the lodgings for soldiers at the site of South Korea's lone High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) battery on Friday.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News, the aim is to improve the living conditions for the more than 250 soldiers that man the battery site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.The lodgings are currently located inside a clubhouse as the deployment site used to be a golf course.The renovation is expected to take four to five months. Although local residents and activists who oppose THAAD are also against the renovation, they are unlikely to pose a disruption as related equipment and materials will be carried in by helicopter.THAAD remains a controversial issue in Korea, and has generated violent clashes between protesters and police in recent years.