FM Kang Expresses 'Grave Concern' over Japan's Whitelist Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed concern over Japan's removal of South Korea from a shortlist of preferential trade partners.Speaking at the so-called ASEAN Plus Three meeting in Bangkok on Friday, Kang said she wants to draw attention to the decision made by Japan, saying it was done in a unilateral, arbitrary manner.ASEAN Plus Three is a multilateral body involving the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member states as well as South Korea, Japan and China.The foreign minister also expressed deep regret over the move, calling it “gravely concerning.”Her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono fired back, saying that he hasn't heard any complaints from other ASEAN countries over export regulations and that he doesn't understand the grounds for the Korean minister's complaint.Kono said Japan's move is a legitimate measure fully compatible with international free trade rules and regulations.Kang and Kono will continue their dialogue this evening during a meeting that will also include U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The trilateral talks are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday Korea time.