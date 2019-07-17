Former Spy Chiefs Cleared of Allegations They Monitored Civilians

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution cleared four former spy chiefs of allegations that they used a hacking program called Remote Control System(RCS) to illegally monitor members of the South Korean public.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said on Friday it decided not to press charges against the former chiefs of the National Intelligence Service(NIS), Won Se-hoon, Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho, for lack of evidence.They, along with 25 others, were accused of being involved in the illegal monitoring of civilians under former conservative presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.The group was suspected of using RCS to collect sensitive personal data from smartphones in real time through the installation of spyware.Prosecutors determined however, that there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest that the NIS targeted civilians, and that the intelligence agency used RCS only in matters related to national security, such as North Korea, terrorism and anti-communism efforts.