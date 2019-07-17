Political Parties Condemn Japan's Whitelist Exclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s major political parties were unified in denouncing Japan's decision to drop South Korea from a shortlist of preferred trade partners.In an emergency meeting, ruling Democratic Party chairperson Lee Hae-chan expressed anger over what he called Japan's "audacious" measure, calling for government protection of Korean firms that will be affected by the move.Main opposition Liberty Korean Party chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn also convened an emergency party meeting and said that Japan made a wrong decision that will backtrack bilateral relations. He urged Tokyo to withdraw it immediately.In a news conference, chairperson Sohn Hak-kyu of the minor Bareunmirae Party criticized Japan's decision as unacceptable under the global free trade regime, adding that it hinders the creation of a Northeast Asian peace community.Leader of the​ Party for Democracy and Peace Chung Dong-young said in a party meeting that Japan's move is a "declaration of economic war" that places the South Korean economy on a critical crossroads of survival.Justice Party chairperson Sim Sang-jung said Tokyo’s move “crossed a red line” in bilateral relations and that it must be overcome through strong determination and a unified South Korean public.