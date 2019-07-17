Parliament Convenes Plenary Session To Pass Resolutions, Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are convening a plenary session on Friday to pass a supplementary budget bill and a resolution denouncing Japan’s trade restrictions.Lawmakers are expected to convene at 3:30 p.m. and first handle the resolution and then other pending bills. The extra budget will be the last agenda item discussed at around eight p.m.Earlier in the day, the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts decided to reduce the size of the extra budget proposal to five-point-83 trillion won, down from the six-point-seven trillion won originally requested by the government in April.The rival parties also agreed to pass a formal statement urging neighboring countries to refrain from engaging in any action that threatens security in Northeast Asia.The resolution aims to denounce the violation of South Korea’s air defense identification zone by Chinese and Russian military planes late last month, the violation of South Korean airspace by a Russian military aircraft and Japan’s territorial claims over the Dokdo islets.During the plenary session, a total of 141 bills will be handled, including ones on promoting gender quality in employment and revitalizing businesses.