KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.95%

Photo : KBS News

South Korean stocks were down Friday as Japan announced the removal of South Korea from a shortlist of preferential trade partners and the U.S. announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 19-point-21 points, or point-95 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at one-thousand-998-point-13, dipping below the two-thousand mark at close for the first time in seven months.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-56 points, or one-point-05 percent, to close at 615-point-70, the lowest mark at close in two years and four months.On the foreign exchange market, the local currency weakened nine-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-198 won.