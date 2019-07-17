Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral talks in Thailand on Friday and discussed North Korea's missile launches and Korean Peninsula affairs.Before entering a meeting room at a Bangkok hotel, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Kenji Kanasugi, refrained from commenting on the missile launches North Korea conducted earlier in the day.The three sides are believed to have shared assessments on Pyongyang's recent series of short-range projectile, reasons behind the provocations and ways to quickly resume stalled nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S.Trilateral cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization apparently remains on track as the meeting was held despite Japan's latest decision to strike Seoul off its list of trusted trade partners.Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is believed to have stressed that the trade dispute between the U.S.'s main Asian allies must not affect their trilateral security cooperation.