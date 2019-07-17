Assembly Tables Motion against Defense Minister, but Vote Unlikely

Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition-led motion seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has been reported to the parliamentary plenary session, but it is unlikely to be passed.Kwon Young-jin, Chief of Proceedings Bureau at National Assembly Secretariat, said the motion submitted by 134 lawmakers was tabled during the plenary session held on Friday afternoon.Under the parliamentary act, however, a motion seeking to dismiss a Cabinet member becomes invalid unless it is put to a floor vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session. The rival parties earlier agreed to run the July parliamentary extra session until Friday, raising the likelihood of no vote on the motion taking place.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party have called for Jeong’s firing over security lapses that allowed a North Korean boat to cross deep into South Korean waters undetected last month.