S. Korean Civic Groups Condemn Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

South Korean civic groups are strongly denouncing Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul from its whitelist of trusted trade partners.Heung Sa Dahn, also known as Young Korean Academy, issued a statement on Friday accusing the Shinzo Abe administration of denying history and destroying international orders.It said Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea pose a threat to not only their bilateral relations but also to global peace, urging Tokyo to keep in mind that Japan cannot become a normal member of the international community without reflecting on its past crimes against humanity.An alliance consisting of over 680 local civic groups also held a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday to denounce Japan’s economic retaliatory measures over historical issues and called for their withdrawals.Some other civic rallies against Japan's moves are also scheduled to be held in Seoul over the weekend.