International China Responds to N. Korean Launches by Stressing Need for US-N. Korea Talks

Beijing is urging the swift resumption of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.



Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying delivered the stance in a media briefing on Friday, while addressing questions regarding a recent string of projectile launches by North Korea.



Hua said China took note of Pyongyang's launch activities and related countries’ responses.



Stressing that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at a critical juncture, she said the international community is expecting the U.S. and North Korea to swiftly resume negotiations.



The spokeswoman also said China hopes the concerned parties will continue dialogue, realize the peninsula’s denuclearization and play active roles for the peace and stability of the region.