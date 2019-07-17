Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Summoned over Whitelist Exclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young on Friday called in Japanese Ambassador Nagamine Yasumasa to lodge protest over Japan's decision to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trade partners.Expressing deep regret over the additional export curbs, Cho said latest move betrays trust between cooperative partners and that South Koreans will no longer be able to consider Japan as a friendly nation.He requested Tokyo retract the whitelist exclusion measure as well as earlier trade restrictions on three high-tech materials used in the production of chips and displays, warning that Seoul will take necessary measures if its demands are not accepted.Nagamine said he will relay what he heard to the Japanese government, however, he cannot accept Seoul’s views on actions against Japan. He said the Japanese measures do not amount to an export embargo, adding that it is important for the two countries to maintain close economic relations despite toughened export controls.The South Korean vice minister hit back, saying the Japanese ambassador’s remarks are inconsistent, complacent and disappointing.