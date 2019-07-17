S. Korea Urges Japan to Revoke Whitelist Exclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has urged Japan to immediately renounce its decision to cut South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday expressed Seoul’s strong protest and deep regret over Japan's move to implement additional export curbs earlier in the day, saying it is an "absurd" measure that can shake the foundation of their bilateral relations.The ministry said Japan is closing its ears to international concerns and criticism and taking measures that negatively affect regional prosperity and the global free trade order, calling it “deplorable.”It also warned that Japan’s moves against South Korea will go down in history as an example of abusing export control systems for political purposes.