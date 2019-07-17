Cheong Wa Dae: Revoking GSOMIA Possible Option to Counter Japan's Trade Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office has indicated it may consider reconsider a military information sharing pact with Japan in response to Japan’s additional measures to restrict exports to South Korea.Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, relayed the stance in a media briefing on Friday, hours after the Japanese government decided to pull South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trade partners.Kim said the government will come up with comprehensive countermeasures and review whether it is right to continue sharing sensitive information with a country that is accusing South Korea of being untrustworthy and creating security concerns.It is the first time Seoul’s top office officially mentioned the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) as a possible response to Japan’s trade restrictions.Kim also criticized Japan, saying penalizing a country that has shared values of liberal democracy and market economy for the past several decades for security reasons is equivalent to insulting the country in public.South Korea and Japan signed the GSOMIA in November 2016 to share information regarding North Korea and have extended it every year. August 24 marks the deadline for either party to express its intent not to renew it anymore. The agreement is set to expire in November.