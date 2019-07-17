Foreign Minister: US Deeply Concerned about Japan's Latest Decision Against Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

​Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says the U.S. is deeply concerned about Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trading partners.Kang also said the U.S. has vowed to do all it can to tackle the latest situation when she spoke to reporters on Friday after meeting with her U.S. and Japanese counterparts in a three-way meeting held on the sidelines of a regional forum in Bangok.South Korea’s top diplomat said that she conveyed Seoul’s grave concerns and urged Tokyo to immediately withdraw its decision and engage in dialogue.The minister underlined that Seoul continuously urged Tokyo to tackle differences through dialogue up until Japan decided to withdraw South Korea from the whitelist. She said Washington had also joined in such efforts but to no avail, again reiterating deep regret over the decision.Kang said Japan should assume responsibility over the latest situation and immediately withdraw its export curbs and reverse its decision to remove South Korea from the whitelist and instead seek to resolve issues through dialogue.Asked by reporters whether a new proposal was made after Japan refused a standstill agreement, Kang made no comment.