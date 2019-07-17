Pompeo: Communication Continues with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reaffirmed Washington’s will to continue dialogue with North Korea despite the regime's multiple missile launches over the past two weeks.Speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum in Bangkok on Friday, Pompeo said the U.S. continues communication with Pyongyang.His remark is in line with President Donald Trump's assessment of North Korea's missile launch. Trump said he has "no problem" and "it's very much under control."Referring to previous talks held with the North Korean leader, Pompeo said they are an ongoing attempt to involve Pyongyang diplomatically to achieve results that could not be attained for dozens of years.He also noted the UN Security Council maintains stiff sanctions on the regime and countries in the region are faithfully implementing them.