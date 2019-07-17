Menu Content

Trump: N. Korea Missile Tests Don't Violate Agreement with Kim

Write: 2019-08-03 13:23:21Update: 2019-08-03 13:31:48

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that North Korea's recent short-range missile tests are not a violation of his agreement with leader Kim Jong-un though they may be a breach of United Nations(UN) Security Council resolutions. 

Writing on Twitter, Trump said that "Kim Jong-un and North Korea tested three short range missiles over the last number of days." He said these missile tests are not a violation of their signed Singapore agreement and nor was there discussion of short range missiles when they shook hands.

Trump went on to say there may be a UN violation but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint him with a violation of trust.

He added there is "far too much for North Korea to gain -- the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong-un's leadership, is unlimited."

Trump repeatedly stressed that Kim's pledge was not to conduct nuclear or long-range missile testing which could threaten the continental U.S.
