N. Korea Says It Tested New Rocket System Again Friday

Photo : KBS News

North Korea said Saturday it has again tested a new rocket.The state-run Korean Central Television said that leader Kim Jong-un watched over the test firing of a newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system early Friday morning.The broadcaster said the test was to inspect its capabilities such as flight performance, track control ability and strike accuracy and the testing delivered satisfactory results.The report cited Kim as welcoming the results and commending related officials, scientists and engineers.Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the East Sea from Yonghung in South Hamgyong Province.Seoul believes they may well be a new type of short-range ballistic missiles.The Friday launch was the third in just over a week.