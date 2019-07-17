N. Korea Condemns UNSC Meeting on its Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly protested a closed-door meeting held at the United Nations(UN) Security Council over its ballistic missile launches, claiming it will have a negative impact on Korean Peninsula affairs.On Friday, a spokesperson for the North's Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the UN meeting held the previous day.Calling the meeting an insult, North Korea said it will never tolerate anyone attempting to belittle its sovereignty and rights to self-defense.The spokesperson said the North has been exercising maximum patience and has stopped conducting nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests for over 20 months to live up to the expectations of the international community desiring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.North Korea especially criticized the UK, France and Germany who organized the latest meeting and issued a joint statement expressing concern over the recent missile launches. The North also threatened that its patience is running out and is turning into anger.