Japan Urges Cool-headed Response from Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Japan has urged a cool-headed response from South Korea following Seoul's corresponding measures to Tokyo's delisting of Korea from its trusted trade partners list.NHK cited Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko as issuing this call during a visit to China.He reiterated the stance that Japan's measures are not a retaliation but part of export control procedures.Seko said he wants to know why South Korea decided to remove Japan from its preferential trade list as his country enjoys that status with all of its trading partners, adding Seoul's measure is not expected to have considerable impact on Japanese firms.The minister also said if Seoul files a complaint with the World Trade Organization(WTO), Tokyo will confidently present its stance.Korea's exclusion from the whitelist is expected to take effect on August 28th.