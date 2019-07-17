Politics Major Rally in Gwanghwamun Saturday to Denounce Japan

A major rally is scheduled in the downtown Gwanghwamun area in Seoul on Saturday where participants will denounce Japan's decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trade partners.



A coalition of some 680 social and civic groups from across the nation will hold its third candlelit cultural event near the former Japanese embassy building at 7 p.m.



They will condemn the Shinzo Abe administration for distorting history, economic invasion and threatening peace.



The coalition has been holding the rally every Saturday since July 20th.



After the rally, participants will also march on the street in protest, holding candles.



With Japan's latest whitelist decision, more citizens are expected to come out and attend the event which the coalition initially expected 3,000 people to gather for.