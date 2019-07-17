Politics The Government Decides on the Spending Plan of the Extra Budget

The government held a Cabinet meeting on Saturday morning and decided on the spending plan of the extra budget passed by the parliament.



During a plenary session on Friday, the National Assembly approved a five-point-83 trillion won, or around four-point-nine billion dollar, extra budget bill, supporting the government's efforts to prop up the slowing economy and tackle Japan's export curbs against Seoul.



Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the government will maximize the effect of the extra budget in tackling the pending issues by executing it in the most swift and efficient manner.



The South Korean economy faces growing uncertainty at home and abroad, including faltering exports and a trade spat with Japan.