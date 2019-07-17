S. Korea's Ruling Bloc to Hold Meeting to Discuss Japan's Fresh Trade Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

The government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party will hold a meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss responses to Japan's latest trade restrictions.In the first such meeting since Japan's removal of South Korea from its so-called whitelist of countries with preferential trade treatment, top officials from the ruling bloc plan to analyze the possible effects of the Japanese move.They will also hold in-depth discussions on ways to facilitate local companies to localize parts and materials and to provide legislative and budget support for the industries.Attention is being drawn on whether the issue of renewing the bilateral military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan will be discussed at the meeting.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Finance Minister Hong Ham-ki will attend the meeting along with other top officials from the three sides.