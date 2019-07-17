'S. Korea Mulls Conducting Dokdo Defense Drills This Month'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly considering carrying out a maritime defense drill on and around the Dokdo islets in the East Sea as early as this month.According to multiple sources in the military and the government on Sunday, South Korea has put off the defense drill since June so as to not worsen its relations with Japan, but is now mulling conducting the exercise this month without further delay.A source said that the government has delayed the drill in consideration for the bilateral relationship, but with Japan continuing to exacerbate the situation, there is a consensus that South Korea can no longer postpone the plan.The military exercise, if conducted, is expected to intensify tensions between South Korea and Japan amid an escalating trade spat over Japan's trade restrictions.The Dokdo defense drill, involving the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, is held twice a year, usually in June and December. Last year's drills took place in those two months.