ARF Ministers Welcome DMZ Meeting, Looks Forward to Resumption of Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers who participated in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Thailand adopted a chairman's statement on Saturday welcoming the impromptu meeting of the leaders of North Korea and the United States on the inter-Korean border.Top diplomats from the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 17 other countries, including the two Koreas, the United States and Cina, took part in the regional forum.The statement said that the ministers welcomed the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30 at the Demilitarized Zone and looked forward to the resumption of negotiations.The ministers also called on Pyongyang to deliver on its stated commitment to complete denuclearization and its pledge to refrain from further nuclear and missile tests.In addition, the ministers urged all parties concerned to continue or to resume peaceful dialogue and work together towards progress in the realization of lasting peace and stability in a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.