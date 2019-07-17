German Museum Removes Comfort Women Statue on Japan's Pressure

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has allegedly pressured a German museum to remove a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery from display.According to Korea Verband, a nonprofit association based in Berlin, its chairperson Han Jung-hwa donated a statue measuring less than ten centimeters to Ravensbruck Memorial, located in Brandenburg, northern Germany, in 2017.The German museum, which was built to commemorate the largest concentration camp for women on German soil during World War Two, had exhibited the statuette since then.But last year, the Japanese Embassy reportedly demanded that the state government of Brandenburg and the memorial hall remove the bronze figurine from display.Han, the head of Korea Verban, said that she heard that the Brandenburg government and the museum have been under pressure from Japan and that the museum succumbed to Japanese pressure and removed it.