Gov't, Businesses Hold Meeting to Discuss Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Sunday held an emergency meeting with the representatives of business associations to discuss responses to Japan's removal of South Korea from its whitelist of countries with preferential trade treatment.In the meeting in Seoul, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yoon-mo pledged smooth cooperation with businesses and vowed to seek all support measures.The meeting was held to check the situation of diverse industries including semiconductors, displays and automotive, in relation to Japan's export curbs and to listen to the industries' opinions and proposals.Minister Sung said that the government will mobilize all of its capabilities to help ease businesses' burden and seek all possible support measures including tax benefits and deregulation to ensure a smooth supply of parts and materials for local businesses.The government also decided to set up a high-level communication channel between the government and businesses.