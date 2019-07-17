S. Korea to Set Aside 1 Tln Won to Cope with Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have decided to set aside more than one trillion won in next year's budget to cope with Japanese trade restrictions.DP chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik said on Sunday that the ruling bloc made the decision during a meeting to discuss responses to Japan's removal of South Korea from a "whitelist" of countries that receive preferential trade treatment.Cho told reporters after the meeting that the three sides agreed to mobilize all available resources in the fiscal, legal, taxation and financial sectors to strengthen the materials, parts and equipment industries.The three sides also agreed to form a government-led committee to lead and coordinate such efforts, chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.Moreover, the government and the ruling party will improve current laws and regulations so as to meet demand from local businesses and research centers.