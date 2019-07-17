Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War II has passed away.The civic group Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said the elderly woman, who had lived in Seoul, died on Sunday morning.The council said it hoped the deceased will be free of all her painful memories and rest in peace.Gender Equality and Family Minister Jin Sun-mee expressed deep condolences for the victim and her family.The death leaves just 20 registered South Korean survivors of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.