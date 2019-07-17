S. Korea, US to Begin Joint Military Drills Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will begin scheduled joint military drills on Monday despite recent provocations and threats from North Korea.The computer-simulated command post exercise(CPX) will reportedly be held for about two weeks, and is designed to train U.S. and South Korea military personnel on how to handle emergency national security situation on the Korean Peninsula.A South Korean military official said that the official title and schedule of the combined drills will be announced this week.The joint drills will mobilize the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army, Navy and Air Force from South Korea, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea and the U.S.' Indo-Pacific Command.After the CPX, the allies will verify Seoul's operational capabilities for the planned takeover of wartime operational control of its troops from Washington.