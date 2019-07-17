US Defense Chief: US Looking to Deploy Mid-range Missiles in Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington’s defense chief said Sunday that the U.S. is looking to deploy new ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia, but that it will first consult with its allies in the region.Speaking at a news conference following bilateral defense talks in Sydney, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made the remarks when asked about speculation that the possible deployment of mid-range missiles in Asia is a move targeting China.Esper said that the deployment of such weapons would be aimed at deterrence and done with the full cooperation of allies in the region.Speaking on the topic the previous day, Esper emphasized that such deployment refers to conventional weapons, not nuclear.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also appeared to advocate a similar position during the news conference, saying that such weapons deployment would only occur with the consent of Washington’s Asian allies.The comments come just days after the U.S. pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty it signed with the Soviet Union in 1987, a landmark arms control deal that helped reduce tensions in the final years of the Cold War.Asked about the possible deployment, Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Monday that there have been no internal reviews or formal discussions with the U.S. on the matter.