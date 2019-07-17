S. Korea to Secure Stable Supply of 100 'Strategic' Items Within 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will actively invest in 100 different items deemed to be strategic following Japan's implementation of trade restrictions this and last month.Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yoon-mo said in a Monday press briefing that the government will seek special measures to secure a stable supply of 100 key strategic items.The minister vowed to secure stable supplies of 20 such items within a year and the remaining 80 within five years.The initial 20 items span six sectors: semiconductors, displays, automobiles, electronics, machinery and chemicals. The government plans to expand local production and secure supply channels from the U.S., China and the European Union, among others.In addition to diversifying efforts, South Korea will spend some seven-point-eight trillion won in research and development over seven years to help local industries enhance competitiveness.